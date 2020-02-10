Florida man arrested 'a block from White House' for threatening Trump

A Florida man with a knife in a sheath on his hip was arrested about a block from the White House on Saturday for threatening to kill the president, The Washington Post reports, citing authorities.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I am here to assassinate President Donald Trump,” Roger Hedgpeth, 25, told a Secret Service officer, according to a report from D.C. police.

“I have a knife to do it with.” Hedgpeth, from Brandon, Fla., was described in the report as a “critically missing/endangered person as well as a mental health consumer.” The Secret Service took him into custody for making threats to do bodily harm and possession of a prohibited weapon. The sheathed knife on his left hip had a 3 ½ inch blade, authorities said. Hedgpeth also wore an empty pistol holster on his right hip, police said.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon at the northwest corner of 15th St. NW and Pennsylvania Ave. NW, according to the report.