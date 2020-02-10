Oscars 2020: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture award

"Parasite" made history at the 92nd Academy Awards, becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture, while adding honors for director Bong Joon Ho, original screenplay and the international feature film category.

It was a surprising outcome -- given that many felt the World War I epic "1917" was the frontrunner -- but hardly a complete shock in light of the praise showered on the South Korean thriller by the industry and critics through the awards season.

CNN reports. The overwhelmed director graciously singled out his fellow nominees, going so far as to mention using a chainsaw to carve up the statuette and share it with them. The four acting wins, meanwhile, followed the script, given the array of honors handed out in the run-up to Oscar night. Three of the recipients were first-time winners, with Joaquin Phoenix winning for his title role in "Joker," a dark drama spun out of the Batman franchise. He delivered a passionate speech about animal rights, among other things.