Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to Germany on February 13, the official website of the German government stated.

February 7, 2020, 17:18 Armenian PM to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The meeting will focus on discussing the bilateral relations, economic issues and topics relating to the foreign and security policy”, the statement said. The Armenian PM will depart for Germany to take part in the Munich Security Conference on February 14-16.