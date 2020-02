On 7 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan for the contribution to the sphere of musical art and in connection with the 20th anniversary of the "Mrakats" State Chamber Choir foundation handed in state awards to a group of distinguished representatives of the collective and the relatives of those who have been honored with the awards posthumously, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

