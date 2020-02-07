Armenian MFA denies claims of Vitaly Balasanyan on recent meeting of FMs in Geneva

Spokesperson of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan commented on the claims of a candidate for the President of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan according to which during their recent meeting in Geneva the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers “discussed the issue of building joint settlements of Azerbaijanis and Armenians in the southern part of Kashatagh and Lachin regions and deploying peacekeeping forces there”.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Commenting on this statement, the MFA spokeswoman said they deny such false assumptions that have nothing to do with the reality.



Armenpress presents the MFA spokesperson’s comment:



Question: Artsakh presidential candidate Vitaly Balasanyan, commenting on the recent meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in Geneva, stated that they have discussed the issue of “building joint settlements of Armenians and Azerbaijanis in the southern part of Kashatagh and Lachin and deploying peacekeeping forces in these regions”. Was this issue on the meeting agenda of the FMs?

Answer: We once again strongly deny such assumptions which have nothing to do with the reality. We closely follow the pre-election campaign launched in Artsakh. For the sake of our pan-national goals and aspirations, we call on not to make the speculations over the Nagorno Karabakh peaceful settlement process a tool for the domestic political campaign and urge to refrain from spreading obvious lies and provocative information in the fight for being elected representative of the people of Artsakh.