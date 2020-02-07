EU demands end to Syria civilian bombings

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday said "bombings and other attacks on civilians in northwest Syria must stop", EU Observer reported.

: In a joint statement with European crisis commissioner Janez Lenarčič, Borrell said more than 500,000 people have been forced to flee their homes during the last two months alone, noting bombs are falling on densely-populated areas.