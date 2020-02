On February 7, the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia hosted the session of the inter-agency commission that will provide a conclusion on granting the status of participant of military operations to those who have participated in homeland defense.

February 7, 2020, 15:29 Armenia MOD administrative complex hosts inter-agency commission's session

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chair of the inter-agency commission, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan stressed the importance of relaunching the commission’s operation and introduced the commission’s new members. He also expressed confidence that all the applications submitted to the commission would be thoroughly examined.

The actions completed in the past, the statistics on persons (including posthumous) having been granted the status of participant of military operations and the grounds for rejection of applications not complying with the established procedure were presented during the session. The participants of the session also considered several provisions prescribed through the procedure for granting the status of participant of military operations to the participants of battles for homeland defense, as well as the legal grounds regulating the operation of the inter-agency commission formed upon the government decision and the existing problematic issues.