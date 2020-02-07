Armenian MFA: Organizations created by Azerbaijani Government are not factor in talks

Organizations created by the Azerbaijani government are not a factor in the talks, as news.am reports, said Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Her remarks came commenting on discussions among experts on the role of the Azerbaijani community of NK and the meetings of its leader Tural Ganjaliyev with ambassadors of foreign states.

The activity of non-governmental organizations organized by the government of Azerbaijan, no matter what name they choose to represent, is not a factor in the peace process; she noted adding that Armenian MFA does not comment on their contacts with members of the diplomatic corps accredited in their country.

According to her, the Armenian position regarding the parties to the conflict is clear: since 1992, Artsakh authorities in the status of elected representatives have participated in the peace process.

"The authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh together with Armenia and Azerbaijan signed the Bishkek protocol calling for a ceasefire, and in 1994 the final document of the OSCE Budapest Summit enshrined the tripartite negotiating format that follows from the tripartite ceasefire agreement between Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan and Armenia," she said.