Minister: Russians to head to Turkey for talks on Syrian offensive in Idlib

February 6, 2020 12:55

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the east of Talish village of the Martakert region, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.