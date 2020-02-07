Festive event devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach to be organized in Shoushi

On February 13, a festive event, devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach, will be organized in the Naregatsi Art Institute Shoushi Center.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The representative of the Naregatsi Art Institute Shoushi Center, Ani Kaplanyan, told “Artsakhpress” the above-said. " Tyarndarach (Trndez) is an Armenian feast of purification celebrated on February 13, the eve of the Candlemas Day Divine liturgies will be offered, the traditional bonfire symbolizing this holiday will be made.