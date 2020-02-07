Festive event devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach to be organized in Shoushi

On February 13, a festive event, devoted to the holiday of Tyarndarach, will be organized in the Naregatsi Art Institute Shoushi Center.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to Germany on February 13, the official website of the German government stated.
On 7 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan for the contribution to the sphere of musical...
Organizations created by the Azerbaijani government are not a factor in the talks, as news.am reports,...
Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan commented on the statement of the Azerbaijani...
On 5 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia...
Member of Parliament of Armenia Tatev Hayrapetyan, who is also a member of the Armenian delegation to...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President Charles Michel of...
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020...
In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...
World oil prices is up at the start of trading on Tuesday, February 4.
The initial volume of state order for capital investments in 2019 envisaged by Artsakh Republic State...
Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded...
The skin care product received at the "Natural" Laboratory of Shushi Technological University was accredited by the “Yerevan Technological Institute” Foundation after which it was sent to the “EU Eurofins Bel/Novamann” Laboratory. As a result of the expertise, the skin product has received EU laboratory certificate.
The Armenian national who has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Kazakhstan will...
The seismological network of Armenia registered a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Azerbaijan, on February...
Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health...
On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...
The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...
In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .
On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the east of Talish village of the Martakert region, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.
On February 6, the OSCE mission will conduct a planned ceasefire monitoring at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...
Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),...
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact...
The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the...
On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...
A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
