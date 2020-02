Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, army general Valery Gerasimov on Thursday met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadigov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku and discussed issues related to international and regional security, reports news.am.

February 6, 2020, 17:22 Chiefs of Russian and Azerbaijani armies' general staffs discuss security issues