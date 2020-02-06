Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Economy

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020 was approved at the session of the Government of Artsakh Republic.

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress”reports, Minister of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic, Karen Shahramanyan said at today's sitting of Artsakh Government.
According to him, the draft decision was thoroughly discussed with heads of regional administrations and departments. Speaking about the priority directions of the state order of capital investment program implemented at the expense of the 2020 state budget, the minister noted: “Work will be carried out in the followingdirections: housing construction, which includes the following sub-projects: renovation, construction or purchase of apartments for large families, for families of fallen freedom fighters and solution to housing issues for children left without parental care. Funds will also be allocated to the spheres of road construction, culture and sports, installation of water supply and drainage systems in the Artsakh settlements, reconstruction of heating system and modernization of energy systems,"  the minister said.
Karen Shahramanyan also said that capital expenditures at the expense of 2020 state budget will amount to 19 billion 780 million drams (or 16.3%) against 24 billion 086 million 800 thousand drams of the previous year. The minister also noted that 400 million drams will be allocated to Stepanakert Municipality, which will be used for renovation of city headwalls, stairs, construction of playgrounds and yards, reconstruction of fountains, sidewalks and other works.

     

Politics

Artsakh Ombudsman comments on statement of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission

Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan commented on the statement of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission according to which the people of Artsakh can take part in the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan.

All news from section

President Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia Security Council

On 5 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenian MP doesn’t expect anything new from upcoming Azerbaijani delegation at PACE

Member of Parliament of Armenia Tatev Hayrapetyan, who is also a member of the Armenian delegation to...

Armenia PM has phone conversation with European Council head

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President Charles Michel of...

Senator Portantino delivers invitation of PM Pashinyan to Governor of California to visit Armenia

US California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino personally delivered an invitation from Armenian Prime...

New Ukraine ambassador hands credentials to Armenia President

Newly-appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba presented today his credentials to President...

Economy

Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020 was approved at the session of the Government of Artsakh Republic.

All news from section

Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 3,6 %

In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices is up at the start of trading on Tuesday, February 4.

23 billion 835 million 819 thousand drams allocated to the construction in 2019 under the state budget

The initial volume of state order for capital investments in 2019 envisaged by Artsakh Republic State...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Press Conference of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh took place

Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Society

Artsakh skin care product received EU laboratory certificate

The skin care product received at the "Natural" Laboratory of Shushi Technological University was accredited by the “Yerevan Technological Institute” Foundation after which it was sent to the “EU Eurofins Bel/Novamann” Laboratory. As a result of the expertise, the skin product has received EU laboratory certificate.

All news from section

Armenian national quarantined for 14 days in Kazakhstan after evacuation from Wuhan

The Armenian national who has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Kazakhstan will...

2.5 quake in Azerbaijan 'felt also in Armenia'

The seismological network of Armenia registered a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Azerbaijan, on February...

There are no cases of coronavirus in Artsakh

Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health...

Artsakh celebrates Army Day

On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut highway. Arayik Harutyunyan

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...

The number of deaths decreased in Artsakh

In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .

Military

Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the east of Talish village of the Martakert region, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.

All news from section

OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

On February 6, the OSCE mission will conduct a planned ceasefire monitoring at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan...

CIS, SCO, CSTO countries’ defense ministers to meet in Moscow in June

Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),...

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 200 times in passing week

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact...

CSTO highlights enhancing Armenia’s arsenal, strengthening 102nd Russian base for bloc’s security

The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the...

Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan

On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...

Artsakh army soldier gets wounded

A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.

Chiefs of Russian and Azerbaijani armies' general staffs discuss security issues
Artsakh Ombudsman comments on statement of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission
Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister
Coronavirus death toll hits 564; infant infections add troubling new element to deadly outbreak
Artsakh skin care product received EU laboratory certificate
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Peter Balakian, Aram Arkun to present book about medieval Armenian capital

All news from section

The 3rd International Pottery Symposium "BrutArt" to be held in Artsakh

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Sport

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

All news from section

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Diaspora

Armenian serviceman killed in Syria

All news from section

Earthquake in Turkey destroys part of Armenian church

Prince Charles visits Armenian Church at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

Putin congratulates Dmitry Kharatyan on 60th birthday

International

Chiefs of Russian and Azerbaijani armies' general staffs discuss security issues

All news from section

Coronavirus death toll hits 564; infant infections add troubling new element to deadly outbreak

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103

US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

Most Read

month

week

day

Search