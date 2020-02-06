Capital expenditures for 2020 make 16.3% of State Budget. Minister

The draft decision on the state order for capital investments envisaged by Artsakh State Budget 2020 was approved at the session of the Government of Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress”reports, Minister of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic, Karen Shahramanyan said at today's sitting of Artsakh Government.

According to him, the draft decision was thoroughly discussed with heads of regional administrations and departments. Speaking about the priority directions of the state order of capital investment program implemented at the expense of the 2020 state budget, the minister noted: “Work will be carried out in the followingdirections: housing construction, which includes the following sub-projects: renovation, construction or purchase of apartments for large families, for families of fallen freedom fighters and solution to housing issues for children left without parental care. Funds will also be allocated to the spheres of road construction, culture and sports, installation of water supply and drainage systems in the Artsakh settlements, reconstruction of heating system and modernization of energy systems," the minister said.