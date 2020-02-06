Coronavirus death toll hits 564; infant infections add troubling new element to deadly outbreak

Reports of infants infected with the deadly new coronavirus is a troubling new element confronting the global medical community combating the outbreak, USA Today reports, citing experts.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chinese media reported that two infants have tested positive for the virus. One of the children, just 30 hours old, is the youngest known case.

China's state-operated CCTV quoted hospital officials as saying the child may have been infected in the womb. Health officials said last night that the number of deaths in China has broken the 500 barrier, increasing to 564 fatalities. Many are people 60 and over and who had some type of previous illness or coronary problem.

Across the globe, there have been 27,636 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The fatality rate for the infections is about 2 percent. That compares to 9.6 percent for the SARS virus that spread in 2002 and 2003.

The World Health Organization said it had heard the report of "vertical transmission" but could not confirm it. Neither could Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.