The skin care product received at the "Natural" Laboratory of Shushi Technological University was accredited by the “Yerevan Technological Institute” Foundation after which it was sent to the “EU Eurofins Bel/Novamann” Laboratory. As a result of the expertise, the skin product has received EU laboratory certificate.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Scientific Research Laboratory of the university, honorary Professor Gagik Nersisyan noted that it is their second skin care that received the “EU Eurofins Bel/Novamann” Laboratory certificate.

Gagik Nersisyan noted that the product is prepared for wrinkled skin; it is particularly anti aging, smoothing, nourishing and antibacterial. “It is made of the natural components of the flora of Artsakh and is safe for users. For the first time, "Queen Ester» skin product was sent for examination, afterwards "Donna Mary".