On February 6, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the east of Talish village of the Martakert region, the Artsakh foreign ministry stated.

February 6, 2020, 12:55 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE mission to its frontline positions during monitoring

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova), as well as Personal Assistant to the CiO Personal Representative Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova) and staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).