In January of the current year, the tax revenues and duties to the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh amounted to 3 billion 3 million 600 thousand drams, exceeding the planned 2 billion 900 million drams by 3.6% or 103 million 600 thousand drams.

February 6, 2020, 11:12 Tax revenues and duties to Artsakh Republic state budget exceeded by 3,6 %

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Finance reported about the aforementioned, noting that 2 billion 360 million 800 thousand drams or 78,6% from the collected amount was provided by large taxpayers.