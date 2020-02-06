US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, Reuters reported.
On 5 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.
Member of Parliament of Armenia Tatev Hayrapetyan, who is also a member of the Armenian delegation to...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President Charles Michel of...
US California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino personally delivered an invitation from Armenian Prime...
Newly-appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba presented today his credentials to President...
President of France Emmanuel Macron attended the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian...
World oil prices is up at the start of trading on Tuesday, February 4.
The initial volume of state order for capital investments in 2019 envisaged by Artsakh Republic State...
World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded...
World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
Armenia is negotiating with Turkmenistan and Iran on the purchase of natural gas by swap. This information...
The Armenian national who has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Kazakhstan will remain quarantined for 14 days in a hospital in Nur-Sultan, according to the official statement issued by the Kazakh government.
The seismological network of Armenia registered a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Azerbaijan, on February...
Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health...
On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...
The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...
In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .
Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his...
On February 6, the OSCE mission will conduct a planned ceasefire monitoring at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh said.
Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO),...
The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact...
The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the...
On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...
A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.
2019 was a productive and successful year for the Armenian military: from acquiring new weapons systems...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
