The U.S. Senate on Wednesday acquitted President Donald Trump of both charges in his impeachment trial as it found him not guilty of obstructing Congress, Reuters reported.

February 6, 2020, 10:24 US Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the second of two impeachment votes, the Republican-controlled Senate cleared the Republican president of Democrats’ accusations that he obstructed Congress’ investigation into whether he acted improperly in withholding U.S. security aid to Ukraine.