Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Baku to attend an extraordinary meeting of the Turk Council member states FMs.

February 5, 2020, 14:53 Cavusoglu to visit Baku

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting is scheduled for February 6, Trend reported referring to the Turkish MFA.

According to the MFA’s statement member states Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary (observer) will take part in the meeting to discuss urgent issues on the agenda of the Turkic Council.