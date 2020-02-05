President Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia Security Council

On 5 February Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received secretary of the Republic of Armenia Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS. Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian republics in the security sphere were on the meeting agenda.

Artsakh Republic Security Council secretary Arshavir Gharamyan partook at the meeting.