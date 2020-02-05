Iranian spiritual leader believes Trump's 'deal of the century' will die prior to Trump's death

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "You saw that the U.S. bullies and hooligans unveiled the plan of the so-called Deal of the Century. They have wishfully chosen a big name for it so that it may be realized, but this plan is stupid, a sign of viciousness and has been detrimental to them since day one," said Ayatollah Khamenei. "The American plot of the 'Deal of the Century' will die before Trump dies," he added. "The so-called plan of the ‘Deal of the Century’ is foolish because it will definitely NOT have any result. It is foolish to come and sit, spend money, invite, create uproar, and unveil a plan that is doomed to failure," Khamenei noted. On January 28, Trump, together with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, announced in Washington the key provisions of the so-called deal of the century - a plan for a Palestinian-Israeli peaceful settlement based on mutual recognition of the two states. Washington suggests inextricably linking Palestinian territory, consisting of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, with high-speed transport links, and recognizing only part of East Jerusalem as the capital of the Arab state. Trump says Jerusalem is the indivisible capital of Israel and announced the intention of the US to recognize Jewish settlements as Israeli territory.