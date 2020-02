Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries’ military departments will discuss in Moscow, on February 4-5, the preparations for the June meeting of the defense ministers of these countries, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is stated in the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry. "Representatives of the defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have confirmed their participation [in this meeting]," the Russian ministry added, in particular.