Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for closer ties with Poland in shaping the European Union without Britain, in European security and relations with Russia, Euronews reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Following talks in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Macron also called for a revival of trilateral ties with Germany, urging a summit meeting before the summer, following years of hiatus. He said the three countries “bear responsibility for Europe's future” and should resume that role, especially after Britain's departure last week.

Later in the day. after talks with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Macron said his trip to Poland was “pretty special, a few days after Brexit, because it also shows our will, between strategic partners, big European powers, being able to ... reactivate a productive dialogue and make our Europe stronger, more sovereign, more united.”

Duda said the 27-member EU should become more efficient and attractive “so that no one will want to leave it.” Macron has previously been critical of Poland's right-wing government and its policies of refusing to accept migrants, continuing reliance on coal and trying to bring the judiciary under political control.