February 4, 2020, 11:29 World oil prices going up

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: March futures for WTI crude oil rose 0.88% to $ 50.55 per barrel, RT reported.

Futures for Brent crude for April delivery rose 0.53% to $ 54.74 per barrel.