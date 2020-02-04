Artsakhpress

International

China puts new coronavirus mortality rate at 2.1%

Only about 2.1% of people who contracted the novel coronavirus die of pneumonia caused by it, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on February 4, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Although the number of new cases of the coronavirus infection is growing, the mortality rate in China is very low and stands at 2.1% [from the overall number of those infected], which is way below the mortality rates of Ebola fever, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)”, the spokesperson said on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s official website. “At present, the number of those who had recovered is growing steadily. We are absolutely sure of our ability to win this battle against the epidemic”, she went on.


     

Politics

Armenian MP doesn’t expect anything new from upcoming Azerbaijani delegation at PACE

Member of Parliament of Armenia Tatev Hayrapetyan, who is also a member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE), considers PACE winter session successful for Armenia. This session was the last one for the current delegation of Azerbaijan at PACE.

Armenia PM has phone conversation with European Council head

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President Charles Michel of...

Senator Portantino delivers invitation of PM Pashinyan to Governor of California to visit Armenia

US California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino personally delivered an invitation from Armenian Prime...

New Ukraine ambassador hands credentials to Armenia President

Newly-appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba presented today his credentials to President...

Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial

President of France Emmanuel Macron attended the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian...

Armenian President meets with Chairman of Board of Israel Innovation Authority

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairman of the Board of Israel Innovation Authority Ami...

Economy

World oil prices going up

World oil prices is up at the start of trading on Tuesday, February 4.

23 billion 835 million 819 thousand drams allocated to the construction in 2019 under the state budget

The initial volume of state order for capital investments in 2019 envisaged by Artsakh Republic State...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Press Conference of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh took place

Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Armenia discussing with Iran, Turkmenistan natural gas supply by swap

Armenia is negotiating with Turkmenistan and Iran on the purchase of natural gas by swap. This information...

Society

Armenian national quarantined for 14 days in Kazakhstan after evacuation from Wuhan

The Armenian national who has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Kazakhstan will remain quarantined for 14 days in a hospital in Nur-Sultan, according to the official statement issued by the Kazakh government.

2.5 quake in Azerbaijan 'felt also in Armenia'

The seismological network of Armenia registered a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Azerbaijan, on February...

There are no cases of coronavirus in Artsakh

Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health...

Artsakh celebrates Army Day

On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut highway. Arayik Harutyunyan

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...

The number of deaths decreased in Artsakh

In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .

Scientists re-create 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy's voice

Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his...

Military

CIS, SCO, CSTO countries’ defense ministers to meet in Moscow in June

Representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries’ military departments will discuss in Moscow, on February 4-5, the preparations for the June meeting of the defense ministers of these countries, news.am reports.

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire about 200 times in passing week

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact...

CSTO highlights enhancing Armenia’s arsenal, strengthening 102nd Russian base for bloc’s security

The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the...

Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan

On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...

Artsakh army soldier gets wounded

A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.

Armenia’s game-changer 2019 unprecedented military acquisitions

2019 was a productive and successful year for the Armenian military: from acquiring new weapons systems...

Armenian military will be more than powerful, vows Defense Minister

The arsenal and capabilities required for the military to carry out its mission on a high level have...

Thailand confirms six new coronavirus cases, including four Thais
Peter Balakian, Aram Arkun to present book about medieval Armenian capital
CIS, SCO, CSTO countries’ defense ministers to meet in Moscow in June
*First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

Peter Balakian, Aram Arkun to present book about medieval Armenian capital

The 3rd International Pottery Symposium "BrutArt" to be held in Artsakh

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Sport

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Diaspora

Earthquake in Turkey destroys part of Armenian church

Prince Charles visits Armenian Church at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

Putin congratulates Dmitry Kharatyan on 60th birthday

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

International

Thailand confirms six new coronavirus cases, including four Thais

*First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium

Macron: Poland, Germany and France to lead Europe after Brexit

Novel coronavirus death toll in China rises to 425

