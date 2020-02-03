Europe’s new foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan was unlikely to succeed as he prepared to make his first visit to Iran, according to Euronews.

February 3, 2020, 15:39 EU foreign policy chief Borell says Trump peace plan unlikely to succeed

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs was speaking during a meeting in Jordan with his counterpart. Ayman Hsafadi.

“We are very much aware that the Israeli-Palesitnian conflict is one of the longest, most painful and complex conflicts in our history,” he told reporters.

“The experience over the last 50 years has shown that, without agreement among all sides, no peace plan has a chance to succeed.”

The US president’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan has been widely rejected by Arab leaders since it was unveiled on Jan. 28.

Borrell will pay his first visit to Iran on Monday, which is seen as the latest move by the EU to save the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

In the 180-page document, the Trump administration outlined a proposal for a potential Palestinian state to be created four years down the road, with a section of East Jerusalem as its capital, Politico reported. It included a map that ceded some of the territory seized by Israel in the Six-Day War in 1967 to Israel. That map also included land swaps that would shift communities that have been within Israel’s borders since 1948 to the potential Palestinian state.