Russia transfers means of new coronavirus diagnosis to EEU, CIS countries

The Russian Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) has transferred the means for the laboratory diagnosis of the new coronavirus to member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The agency's website reported today, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that on February 1 and 2, Rospotrebnadzor has already transferred the necessary amount of the respective Russian lab test systems to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to determine this coronavirus. Deliveries to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are expected, too.