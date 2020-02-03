China sees no reason to impose tourism and trade restrictions against it

The Chinese authorities do not see any reason for introducing restrictive measures in tourism and trade against China amid the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus, MFA spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to her, WHO continues to believe in China’s ability to control the outbreak.

There is no reason to take measures that unnecessarily impede international travel and trade, she said. The Chinese MFA spokesperson also noted the US authorities imposed excessive restrictive measures against China in connection with the spread of pneumonia. The official representative of the department called the actions of the American side a bad example.

"The US government hasn’t provided any substantial assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its Embassy staff, and the first to impose a travel ban on Chinese travelers. All it has done could only create and spread fear, which is a bad example," CNN reported quoting the spokesperson. "Even American media and experts doubted the government’s decision, saying that the US government’s restrictions on China are precisely what the WHO rejects, that the US is turning from overconfidence to fear and overreaction, and that banning the entry of foreigners who traveled to China in the past 14 days is suspected to be violating civil rights instead of reducing risks of virus spreading."