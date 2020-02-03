The 3rd International Pottery Symposium "BrutArt" will be held in Artsakh from June 20 to July 6, 2020. The symposium is organized by the Naregatsi Art Institute Shoushi Center and the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Naregatsi Art Institute Shoushi Center representative Ani Kaplanyan told “Artsakhpress”.

“The professional committee will select a total of 10 artists from the presented applications. The works created within the framework of the International Pottery Symposium will give more opportunities to the participants to express themselves especially in the sphere of sculpture. Materials will be provided for creating the works. Selected works will be exhibited in Shoushi State Museum of Fine Arts and Naregatsi Art Institute Shoushi Center.

Transportation from Yerevan to Shoushi, accommodation and food will be covered by the organizers,” she said and added that those who are interested can submit photos in high resolution of 10-15 clay works, resume /CV/, certificates of participation in festivals, competitions or training sessions.