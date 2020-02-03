Earthquake in Turkey destroys part of Armenian church

The recent earthquake that hit Elazig, a city located in Turkey’s Kharpert region, has caused the archways of Diyarbakir’s Surp Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church to collapse, according to a Facebook post by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, Asbarez reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: Although the church is located approximately 74 miles away from the earthquake’s epicenter, Surp Sarkis’ archways were destroyed as a result of the strong magnitude of the quake. Following the earthquake, Dr. Mouradian revealed the considerable damage to the church through a Facebook post. “The images below document this most recent damage to the church that has been vandalized and excavated for ‘Armenian gold’ for decades,” Dr. Mouradian wrote, in particular. “A friend who prefers to remain anonymous took the photographs the day after the earthquake.”