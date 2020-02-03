Armenian national quarantined for 14 days in Kazakhstan after evacuation from Wuhan

The Armenian national who has been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan and taken to Kazakhstan will remain quarantined for 14 days in a hospital in Nur-Sultan, according to the official statement issued by the Kazakh government.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: As Kazakhstan was preparing to airlift its stranded citizens out of Wuhan on February 2, Armenia asked for assistance to take one of its citizens on the flight amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China.