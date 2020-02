The UK has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership - and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum.

February 1, 2020, 10:37 Brexit: UK officially leaves European Union

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The historic moment, which happened at 23:00 GMT, was marked by both celebrations and anti-Brexit protests, BBC News reports. Candlelit vigils were held in Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU, while Brexiteers partied in London's Parliament Square.

Boris Johnson has vowed to bring the country together and "take us forward". In a message released on social media an hour before the UK's departure, the prime minister said: "For many people this is an astonishing moment of hope, a moment they thought would never come.

"And there are many of course who feel a sense of anxiety and loss. "And then of course there is a third group - perhaps the biggest - who had started to worry that the whole political wrangle would never come to an end.

"I understand all those feelings and our job as the government - my job - is to bring this country together now and take us forward."