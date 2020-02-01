The seismological network of Armenia registered a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Azerbaijan, on February 1, at 7:58am local time, 5km southeast of Gazakh town, and 10km beneath the surface, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed.

February 1, 2020, 10:44 2.5 quake in Azerbaijan 'felt also in Armenia'

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The seismic activity measured magnitude 3 at the epicenter. The quake was also felt in Berd town and Paravakar village of Armenia's Tavush Province.