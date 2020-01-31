A Range of Stadiums Renovated in Artsakh in 2019

A total of 667 million 677 thousand drams are set to be allocated for construction works in the sphere of culture and sports in 2019 under the draft state budget.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic told a press conference Friday.

According to him, the reconstruction works of Stepanakert's Stepan Shahumian Republican Stadium, renovation works of Askeran stadium, rebuilding of Martakert stadium entrance and tribunes, reconstruction works of Martuni football field have been completed.