Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

A Number of Kindergartens and Schools Being Built and Renovated in Artsakh

In the field of education, the consistent policy of the Artsakh Republic Government for the restoration of the network of pre-school and school institutions in the republic continues.

A Number of Kindergartens and Schools Being Built and Renovated in Artsakh

A Number of Kindergartens and Schools Being Built and Renovated in Artsakh
STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS:  As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic Karen Shahramanyan told a press conference Friday.
 
He noted that with the funding from the state budget, new kindergartens and schools are being built, as well as former buildings are being reconstructed.
 
 “In 2019, 1 billion 505 million 251 thousand drams has been allocated for the implementation of these programs.
 
The construction of kindergarten in Astghashen village of Askeran region is underway. The roof of a school building in Avetaranots village and the floors of a kindergarten in Martakert region are being renovated.
 
The construction of sports halls in Karmir Shuka of Martuni region and Khtsaberd village of Hadrut village are underway.
 
The kindergarten of the Mekhakavan community, Hadrut region is being reconstructed and the school building in the Zarektar village of Shahumyan region is constructed, "the minister said.

     

Politics

Senator Portantino delivers invitation of PM Pashinyan to Governor of California to visit Armenia

US California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino personally delivered an invitation from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting the Governor to visit Armenia, the Senator’s Office said.

All news from section

New Ukraine ambassador hands credentials to Armenia President

Newly-appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba presented today his credentials to President...

Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial

President of France Emmanuel Macron attended the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian...

Armenian President meets with Chairman of Board of Israel Innovation Authority

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairman of the Board of Israel Innovation Authority Ami...

Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting in Geneva with the OSCE Minsk...

Economy

23 billion 835 million 819 thousand drams allocated to the construction in 2019 under the state budget

The initial volume of state order for capital investments in 2019 envisaged by Artsakh Republic State budget was 17 million 911 million drams, which, however, comprised 22 billion 710 million 755 thousand drams, that is additional 4 billion 798 million 955 thousand drams was envisaged.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Friday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Press Conference of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh took place

Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Armenia discussing with Iran, Turkmenistan natural gas supply by swap

Armenia is negotiating with Turkmenistan and Iran on the purchase of natural gas by swap. This information...

Number of foreign visitors to Artsakh rises by 46,7 %.

In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s...

Society

There are no cases of coronavirus in Artsakh

Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, told “ Artsakhpress” that the epidemiological situation in Artsakh is generally calm.

All news from section

Artsakh celebrates Army Day

On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut highway. Arayik Harutyunyan

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...

The number of deaths decreased in Artsakh

In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .

Scientists re-create 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy's voice

Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his...

Healthcare expenditures for 2019 amounted to 6 bln 923mln drams. Artsakh Minister of Healthcare

Expenditures of healthcare sector of Artsakh envisaged in 2019 draft state budget comprised 6 bln 9 23mln...

A number of Artsakh hospitals have been renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment

The new building of Kashatagh regional medical union was put into operation in 2019. It has been provided...

Military

CSTO highlights enhancing Armenia’s arsenal, strengthening 102nd Russian base for bloc’s security

The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the important directions of strengthening the security of Armenia and generally the CSTO, Joint Chief of Staff of the security bloc General Anatoly Sidorov said at a news conference when asked what measures the CSTO is planning to take in the region given the escalation of the American-Iranian relations.

All news from section

Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan

On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...

Artsakh army soldier gets wounded

A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.

Armenia’s game-changer 2019 unprecedented military acquisitions

2019 was a productive and successful year for the Armenian military: from acquiring new weapons systems...

Armenian military will be more than powerful, vows Defense Minister

The arsenal and capabilities required for the military to carry out its mission on a high level have...

Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Army Day

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 28 addressed a congratulatory message on the Day...

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 28th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 28th anniversary of foundation of...

A Range of Stadiums Renovated in Artsakh in 2019
A Number of Kindergartens and Schools Being Built and Renovated in Artsakh
German MP Karin Strenz stripped from immunity amid probe into Azerbaijani Laundromat scandal
23 billion 835 million 819 thousand drams allocated to the construction in 2019 under the state budget
Jeff Bezos adds $13.2 billion to his fortune in just minutes
more news

Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

All news from section

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

Sport

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

All news from section

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Diaspora

Prince Charles visits Armenian Church at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

All news from section

Putin congratulates Dmitry Kharatyan on 60th birthday

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

International

Jeff Bezos adds $13.2 billion to his fortune in just minutes

All news from section

Two cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Italy

Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

Macron accuses Erdogan of meddling in Libyan conflict

Most Read

month

week

day

Search