In the field of education, the consistent policy of the Artsakh Republic Government for the restoration of the network of pre-school and school institutions in the republic continues.

January 31, 2020, 15:13 A Number of Kindergartens and Schools Being Built and Renovated in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic Karen Shahramanyan told a press conference Friday.

He noted that with the funding from the state budget, new kindergartens and schools are being built, as well as former buildings are being reconstructed.

“In 2019, 1 billion 505 million 251 thousand drams has been allocated for the implementation of these programs.

The construction of kindergarten in Astghashen village of Askeran region is underway. The roof of a school building in Avetaranots village and the floors of a kindergarten in Martakert region are being renovated.

The construction of sports halls in Karmir Shuka of Martuni region and Khtsaberd village of Hadrut village are underway.

The kindergarten of the Mekhakavan community, Hadrut region is being reconstructed and the school building in the Zarektar village of Shahumyan region is constructed, "the minister said.