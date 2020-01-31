The initial volume of state order for capital investments in 2019 envisaged by Artsakh Republic State budget was 17 million 911 million drams, which, however, comprised 22 billion 710 million 755 thousand drams, that is additional 4 billion 798 million 955 thousand drams was envisaged.

January 31, 2020, 14:15 23 billion 835 million 819 thousand drams allocated to the construction in 2019 under the state budget

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Minister of Urban Planning of Artsakh Republic Karen Shahramanyan stated this at the press conference on January 31, 702 mln 951 thousand drams was allocated from the reserve fund of the Government of the Republic of Artsakh for the capital construction program, 155 mln 750 thousand for the purchase of property, 249 mln 765 thousand drams for civil protection measures, 16.6 mln drams for other liabilities. In 2019, at the expense of the state budget of the Republic of Artsakh, 23 billion 835 million 819 thousand drams has been allocated for capital construction, the performance of which comprised 23 billion 631 million 819 thousand drams or 99.1%, of which 3233,3 million drams charged to state budget.