Jeff Bezos just got a whole lot richer, according to Bloomberg.

January 31, 2020 Jeff Bezos adds $13.2 billion to his fortune in just minutes

Shares of his Amazon.com Inc. surged 12% to $2,100 in extended trading at 4:16 p.m. in New York, after the largest U.S. e-commerce company reported fourth-quarter results that smashed Wall Street estimates.

Bezos, already the world’s richest person, added $13.2 billion to his fortune in about 15 minutes. At the current price, his net worth would be about $129.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos, 56, owns about 12% of Amazon’s outstanding stock, making up the bulk of his fortune. His ownership of closely held Blue Origin accounts for about $6.2 billion. The late surge Thursday added more than $90 billion to Amazon’s market value, pushing it above $1 trillion.