Two cases of new coronavirus confirmed in Italy

Two cases of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV were confirmed in Italy, ANSA news agency reported on Thursday citing Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The first two confirmed cases are two Chinese tourists who came to our country”, Conte said.

Reuters reported that Conte also announced temporary suspension of air travel to China. On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan v a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV. According to latest reports, a total of 8,100 people were infected with the new coronavirus in China, and the death toll reached 171. Cases of the new coronavirus were also confirmed in 18 other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, the Philippines, Finland, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Japan.