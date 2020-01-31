US California State Senator Anthony J. Portantino personally delivered an invitation from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Governor Gavin Newsom inviting the Governor to visit Armenia, the Senator’s Office said.

January 31, 2020, 10:45 Senator Portantino delivers invitation of PM Pashinyan to Governor of California to visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In September, Governor Newsom and Prime Minister Pashinyan met in New York to formalize the historic trade Memorandum of Understanding between California and Armenia.

Glendale based Counsul General of Armenia Armen Baibortian recognized the strong relationship Senator Portantino has engendered both in Yerevan and in Sacramento and asked Senator Portantino to personally deliver the Prime Minister‘s invation to the Governor.