Newly-appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba presented today his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian, the Armenian President’s Office stated.

January 30, 2020, 16:57 New Ukraine ambassador hands credentials to Armenia President

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian President congratulated and wished success to the Ambassador, expressing confidence that he will serve his experience and abilities for the strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

The sides stated that the peoples of the two countries are connected with each other with deep historical roots which create a firm base for the further development of the Armenian-Ukrainian relations.

President Sarkissian said it’s time to take practical steps in the bilateral relations, noting that the cooperation opportunities are much more than the current level.

The Ambassador of Ukraine underscored that during his tenure in office he would do his best to further strengthen and move forward the mutually beneficial cooperation in different areas.

Speaking of the expansion of the economic ties, the interlocutors stressed the importance of the active work of the intergovernmental commission. Along with the traditional areas of cooperation, they also stressed the importance of collaboration, exchange of experience and implementation of the mutually beneficial programs in the areas of modern technologies, agriculture, and food security.

As a successful platform for cooperation, they noted cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries and work of the existing friendship groups.

The role of Armenian community of Ukraine, which is actively involved in the social, political, economic and cultural life of the country, was highly praised. It was noted that it serves as a bridge for the strengthening the friendly relations of the two countries.