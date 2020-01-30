Macron accuses Erdogan of meddling in Libyan conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron has accused his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of breaking his promise to stay out of Libya, according to BBC News.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mr Macron said Turkish warships accompanied by Syrian mercenaries had been spotted arriving in Libyan. Mr Erdogan has not responded to the allegations.

Earlier this month, world leaders pledged not to interfere in Libya's civil conflict and vowed to uphold a UN arms embargo.

Turkey supports the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli while France has nurtured ties with the government's rival, the rebel General Khalifa Haftar.