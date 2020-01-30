Meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, continues in Geneva, Switzerland, with the mediation and participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (US), and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

January 30, 2020, 13:25 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting continues in Geneva

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia wrote about this on Facebook.