Artsakhpress

Politics

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting continues in Geneva

Meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov, continues in Geneva, Switzerland, with the mediation and participation of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (US), and Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia wrote about this on Facebook.


     

Politics

Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial

President of France Emmanuel Macron attended the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) in France and delivered remarks.

Armenian President meets with Chairman of Board of Israel Innovation Authority

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairman of the Board of Israel Innovation Authority Ami...

Armenian FM, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet in Geneva

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting in Geneva with the OSCE Minsk...

Armenia comments on implementation period following Brexit

Spokeswoman of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan issued a comment on the implementation...

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Geneva

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov...

Economy

Press Conference of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Artsakh took place

Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded in the nine months, as well as the 9.8% economic activity according to the annual results allow to expect higher economic growth rate for the last year than it is envisaged in the mid-term expenditure plan for 2019-2021.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.

Armenia discussing with Iran, Turkmenistan natural gas supply by swap

Armenia is negotiating with Turkmenistan and Iran on the purchase of natural gas by swap. This information...

Number of foreign visitors to Artsakh rises by 46,7 %.

In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s...

Armenia President attends official opening of World Economic Forum

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.

Society

There are no cases of coronavirus in Artsakh

Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, told “ Artsakhpress” that the epidemiological situation in Artsakh is generally calm.

Artsakh celebrates Army Day

On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut highway. Arayik Harutyunyan

The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...

The number of deaths decreased in Artsakh

In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .

Scientists re-create 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy's voice

Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his...

Healthcare expenditures for 2019 amounted to 6 bln 923mln drams. Artsakh Minister of Healthcare

Expenditures of healthcare sector of Artsakh envisaged in 2019 draft state budget comprised 6 bln 9 23mln...

A number of Artsakh hospitals have been renovated and equipped with modern medical equipment

The new building of Kashatagh regional medical union was put into operation in 2019. It has been provided...

Military

CSTO highlights enhancing Armenia’s arsenal, strengthening 102nd Russian base for bloc’s security

The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the important directions of strengthening the security of Armenia and generally the CSTO, Joint Chief of Staff of the security bloc General Anatoly Sidorov said at a news conference when asked what measures the CSTO is planning to take in the region given the escalation of the American-Iranian relations.

Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan

On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...

Artsakh army soldier gets wounded

A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.

Armenia’s game-changer 2019 unprecedented military acquisitions

2019 was a productive and successful year for the Armenian military: from acquiring new weapons systems...

Armenian military will be more than powerful, vows Defense Minister

The arsenal and capabilities required for the military to carry out its mission on a high level have...

Bako Sahakyan addresses congratulatory message on Army Day

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 28 addressed a congratulatory message on the Day...

Armenian Armed Forces celebrate 28th anniversary of foundation

The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 28th anniversary of foundation of...

New Ukraine ambassador hands credentials to Armenia President
Azerbaijan responsible for Manvel Saribekyan’s death, ECHR rules
CSTO highlights enhancing Armenia’s arsenal, strengthening 102nd Russian base for bloc’s security
Macron accuses Erdogan of meddling in Libyan conflict
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting continues in Geneva
Analytical

President Trump is not worthy of recognizing the Armenian Genocide

After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

The Gimmicks: An Armenian pro wrestler, unacknowledged pain and the line between genuine and act

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

Sport

*Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Artsakh Athlete to participate in MIX FIGHT 45 International Tournament

Solemn ceremony of awarding athletes and coaches took place in the Artsakh Republic Presidential Residence

Football Federation of Armenia names new president

Diaspora

Prince Charles visits Armenian Church at Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

Putin congratulates Dmitry Kharatyan on 60th birthday

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

International

Macron accuses Erdogan of meddling in Libyan conflict

Coronavirus: Deadly disease confirmed in all Chinese regions

Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial

China allocates 3.96 bln USD to fight coronavirus outbreak

