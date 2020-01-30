Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial

President of France Emmanuel Macron attended the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) in France and delivered remarks.
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairman of the Board of Israel Innovation Authority Ami...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting in Geneva with the OSCE Minsk...
Spokeswoman of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan issued a comment on the implementation...
Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov...
Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded in the nine months, as well as the 9.8% economic activity according to the annual results allow to expect higher economic growth rate for the last year than it is envisaged in the mid-term expenditure plan for 2019-2021.
World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
Armenia is negotiating with Turkmenistan and Iran on the purchase of natural gas by swap. This information...
In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.
Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, told “ Artsakhpress” that the epidemiological situation in Artsakh is generally calm.
On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the...
The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...
In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .
Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his...
Expenditures of healthcare sector of Artsakh envisaged in 2019 draft state budget comprised 6 bln 9 23mln...
The new building of Kashatagh regional medical union was put into operation in 2019. It has been provided...
The arming of the 102nd Russian Military Base in Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces is one of the important directions of strengthening the security of Armenia and generally the CSTO, Joint Chief of Staff of the security bloc General Anatoly Sidorov said at a news conference when asked what measures the CSTO is planning to take in the region given the escalation of the American-Iranian relations.
On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...
A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.
2019 was a productive and successful year for the Armenian military: from acquiring new weapons systems...
The arsenal and capabilities required for the military to carry out its mission on a high level have...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 28 addressed a congratulatory message on the Day...
The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 28th anniversary of foundation of...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
