President of France Emmanuel Macron attended the annual gala dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) in France and delivered remarks.

January 30, 2020, 11:55 Macron lauds French-Armenian brotherhood, slams Turkey for genocide denial

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: President Macron spoke about the Armenian Genocide international recognition process, and emphasized that France is engaged in the process for already 19 years. Macron was pleased to note that it has already been a year that his promise on declaring April 24th as the National Commemoration Day of the Armenian Genocide in France has been fulfilled. “The struggle that the Armenians are carrying out for the recognition of the genocide is also a struggle against silence, against forgetting.