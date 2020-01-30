There are no cases of coronavirus in Artsakh

Ofelia Harutyunyan, Head of the State Hygienic and Anti-Epidemic Inspectorate of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, told “ Artsakhpress” that the epidemiological situation in Artsakh is generally calm.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking about the situation in Armenia, O. Harutyunyan informed that two Chinese tourists have been isolated in the relevant medical unit of Armenia and an investigation is being carried out. Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath transmitted through air and direct contact between humans. The issue of the prevention of coronavirus Infection is on agenda of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, ”she said.