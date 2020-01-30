China allocates 3.96 bln USD to fight coronavirus outbreak

China’s financial agencies at all levels have allocated a total of 27.3 billion yuan (about $3.96 billion) to fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus in the country, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said on January 30, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Financial agencies at all levels actively support efforts to prevent and counter the outbreak”, the ministry said in a statement. “As of 17:00 local time [noon Moscow time] of January 29, a total of 27.3 billion yuan has already been allocated at all levels”.

According to latest reports, the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in China has reached 7,711. A total of 170 people have died. On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent: coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Apart from China, the infection was registered in 16 other countries. The WHO recognized the pneumonia outbreak in China as a national emergency but stopped short of declaring an international one.