The death toll of the coronavirus has risen to 170 and with a confirmed case in Tibet, the virus has now spread to every region in mainland China.

January 30, 2020, 13:15 Coronavirus: Deadly disease confirmed in all Chinese regions

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Chinese health authorities have said there were 7,711 confirmed cases in the country as of 29 January.

Infections have also spread to at least 16 other countries, according to BBC News. The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Thursday to discuss whether the virus constitutes a global health emergency.