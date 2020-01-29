Armenian President meets with Chairman of Board of Israel Innovation Authority

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Chairman of the Board of Israel Innovation Authority Ami Appelbaum and his delegation during his working visit in Israel, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Israel Innovation Authority is the support arm of the Israeli government, charged with fostering the development of industrial R&D within the State of Israel. The meeting participants discussed wide range of issues relating to the mutual cooperation opportunities in the field of new technologies. In particular, President Sarkissian introduced the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) dedicated to science and technology development in Armenia. The sides agreed that there are great opportunities for cooperation on the sidelines of this initiative. Ami Appelbaum considered that meeting a wonderful opportunity to discuss on how two small countries can jointly work and turn small into a big advantage by learning from one another. In his turn the Armenian President said small can be beautiful, powerful and successful. “We can cooperate especially in the fields of science and technologies.