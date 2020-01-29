Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting kicks off in Geneva

The meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov kicked off in Geneva, the Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The meeting is being held under the mediation and participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schoffer (USA) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk”, she said.