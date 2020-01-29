United Arab Emirates confirms first coronavirus case

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed its first coronavirus cases, the Arab News newspaper reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Emirati healthcare ministry has said the infected patients are a family from Hubei, the Chinese province which is the epicenter of the outbreak. The local authorities did not specify the exact number of the infected patients but said all are in stable condition.

Coronavirus began to spread in China. Cases have already been reported in many other countries. The total number of patients with pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus in China reached 5974 people, with 132 killed.