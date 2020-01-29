United Arab Emirates confirms first coronavirus case

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed its first coronavirus cases, the Arab News newspaper reported.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a meeting in Geneva with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (US) and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.
Spokeswoman of the foreign ministry of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan issued a comment on the implementation...
Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has felicitated China’s President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, the...
Giulio Centemero, Member of Italian Chamber of Deputies (lower house of parliament) delivered remarks...
Developments of the macroeconomic indicators for 2019, in particular the 10.4% economic growth recorded in the nine months, as well as the 9.8% economic activity according to the annual results allow to expect higher economic growth rate for the last year than it is envisaged in the mid-term expenditure plan for 2019-2021.
World oil prices are going down on Tuesday; trading data attest to this, RT reports.
Armenia is negotiating with Turkmenistan and Iran on the purchase of natural gas by swap. This information...
In January-December of 2019, 41 thousand 963 foreign tourists visited Artsakh instead of last year’s...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attended the opening of the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos,...
World oil prices are going up Thursday, and trading data attest to this.
On January 28, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan and high-ranking state officials visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex on the occasion of the Army Day.
The next important link connecting Artsakh with Armenia will be the capital construction of the Khndzoresk-Mehakavan-Hadrut...
In 2019, 1155 deaths cases registered in the republic as compared to last year’s 1185 .
Scientists have fulfilled a mummified Egyptian priest's wish for life after death - by replicating his...
Expenditures of healthcare sector of Artsakh envisaged in 2019 draft state budget comprised 6 bln 9 23mln...
The new building of Kashatagh regional medical union was put into operation in 2019. It has been provided...
The Yerevan-bound passenger plane left the airport of Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Friday morning, but about...
On 29 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan.
A conscript serviceman in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was wounded by a shot he himself had fired.
2019 was a productive and successful year for the Armenian military: from acquiring new weapons systems...
The arsenal and capabilities required for the military to carry out its mission on a high level have...
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on January 28 addressed a congratulatory message on the Day...
The Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 28th anniversary of foundation of...
A criminal case has been launched in connection conscripts Henri-Hayk Zakarian and Armen Mesropyan sustaining...
After both Houses of Congress, one overwhelmingly and the other unanimously, adopted two Resolutions...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
