World oil prices going up

World oil prices are going up Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: WTI crude oil futures for March rose 1.22 percent to $54.13 a barrel.

And Brent oil futures for March supplies increased 1.33 percent to $60.30 a barrel.