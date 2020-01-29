Equestrian club opened in Artsakh

Equestrian club has been opened in Artsakh. The hippodrome operates in the Mkhitarashen village of Askeran region, in the area of the Hunot Gorge.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Not only professionals but also beginners can visit the club.

In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Director of equestrian sports club, Bagrat Mikaelyan said that the aim of the club is to develop equestrian sport in Artsakh.

“Of course, if not all, many people dream of riding a horse and this is a good opportunity to get familiarized with the animal better. With the help of an experienced instructor, they can ride a horse and acquire new skills,” said Mikaelyan.

According to him, there are different types of horses in the hippodrome. "We are going to acquire breeds that will help to orientate in difficult locations and conditions," he said.